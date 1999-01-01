netzkritik.de

is for sale

Domain Facts

No detailed data available!

Description

Qualitativ wertvolle Domain mit einem hohen Domainalter und über hundert Backlinks. Das sind beste Voraussetzungen für eine ausgezeichnete Platzierung in den Suchmaschinen. Ideale Domain für eine Webseite, welche sich kritisch mit den digitalen Medien auseinandersetzt.

More info Less info

The seller

  • Germany
  • Required to pay VAT
  • Active since 2007

Make an offer on this domain

Unfortunately your entry contained errors.

Any offer you submit is binding for seven (7) days.

Your best offer

The current price of netzkritik.de is .

You can place an offer below the seller's listing price, however the seller will only respond if they are interested in negotiating based on this offer.

Unfortunately your entry contained errors.
Any offer you submit is binding for seven (7) days.

Minimum offer

Seller's asking price

  • Buyer protection
  • Transfer Service

The domain name (without content) is available for sale by its owner through Sedo's Domain Marketplace. Any offer you submit is binding for 7 days. All quoted prices are final prices.

Paymant Logos

Receive updates on this and similar domains.

Sign up and we will provide you with the best offers for netzkritik.de.

Thanks! Make sure to to confirm your subscription to receive our best domain offers for netzkritik.de via email.

Different budget? No match?

Find similar domains in our search

Interested in selling?

Do you want to sell your domain?

Park and earn money

Learn how to park a domain and earn money with your unused domains

3 easy steps to buy a domain

Use our domain search

On the hunt for a specific domain name? Using our search allows you to look for your desired domain within Sedo's database. We're sure the domain you want - or a great alternative - is for sale at Sedo.

Compare and buy

Easily compare different domain offers with in-depth statistics and detailed information about sellers. Once you find a domain that meets your needs, you can buy it - quickly and securely!

Sedo takes care of the rest

Next our free transfer service comes into play. After the payment has gone through, we will transfer the ownership of the domain to you. Congratulations, your new domain name is now at your disposal!